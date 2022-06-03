Sarawakian archer Dyg Ferazlyn clinches bronze at Turkey’s Islamic Solidarity Games 2022

MIRI (June 3): Sarawakian archer Dayang Ferazlyn Abang Sahari has won an individual bronze medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games 2022 in Turkey.

The mother of two from Miri battled strong winds and a formidable field from around the world for the podium finish at the 10th Conquest Cup Fetih Kupasi 2022 during the games in Konya on May 27-29.

She was the first Malaysian to win a medal at the championship, which drew over 500 international participants, bagging a trophy and 10,000 lira (approximately RM2,660) after a shoot-off.

During a reception party at Miri International Airport on Thursday evening, she was overjoyed to see family members and Miri’s traditional archery fraternity.

“It still feels surreal at times as I didn’t expect to win the bronze medal, especially against 9th Conquest Cup Bronze medalist Beyzanur Akhan in the shoot-off.

“ Syukur alhamdulillah I managed to make the country proud for being the first woman to bring back a medal from the Fetih Kupasi games,“ said Dayang Ferazlyn.

She grit her teeth and faced many challenges on the road to Turkey, including training under the scorching sun during the fasting month and at least two hours at home daily during rainy days without fail.

Her daily training ground for an upcoming tournament will either be Lapang Sasar Kelab Memanah Al-Muaqqabah Miri (up to 70 metres), at home, or the field (15 metres) under the guidance of official coach Mohamed Ali Spawi and second coach and training partner Firmanzaidyzan Arias Yahaya.

During the national qualifying rounds for the games, she had to endure a throbbing migraine and twice nearly fainted during the National League (LMTK) 2022 due to exhaustion from the Selekta 6 qualifying game, where she competed in the rain for nearly half a day.

Selekta was to pick the top four national representatives for the 10th Conquest Cup Fetih Kupasi 2022.

Dayang Ferazlyn’s previous achievements include emerging traditional archer champion at the Sepang Tianshui Festival 2022.

“May my achievement encourage more ladies to participate in this sport and be an eye-opener to the government bodies to acknowledge traditional archery as one of the official games of Malaysia,“ she said.