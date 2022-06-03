Sarikei MP calls on govt to address price hike, supply shortage of consumer goods

SARIKEI (June 3): The rising prices of consumer goods have added another burden to the people, many of whom are still struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In pointing this out, Sarikei MP Andrew Wong said the situation, which had been going on over the past couple of months, was aggravated by the supply shortage of certain essential items, chicken’s eggs in particular.

“Those celebrating this year’s Gawai Dayak are burdened by the price hikes and even worse, there are certain essential items not available in the market.

“The government should consider the situation as a ‘food crisis alarm’ and make it a point to come up with measures to address this problem urgently,” he remarked during a Gawai event at Rumah Michael Igih, Sri Kenyalang in Bintangor near here on Thursday.

After presenting a brief speech, the parliamentarian presented prizes to the top participants of various competitions run by the longhouse committee in celebration of Gawai 2022.

Later, he announced an allocation of RM1,500 for the longhouse committee to organise and hold various activities for the villagers.

Meanwhile, longhouse chieftain TR Michael Igih took the opportunity to thank Wong for sharing the festive joy with them.