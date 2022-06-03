STU: Better strategy needed for school-based assessment, must reflect true results

SIBU: The Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) has called on the Education Ministry (MoE) to initiate a more innovative and viable strategy for school-based or classroom-based assessment.

STU president Adam Prakash Abdullah said the results must reflect the actual performance of each student and there should not be any element of doubt on the validity of the results.

“STU hopes that the school administration, PPD (district education offices) and JPN (State Education Department) will continuously work on professional development for teachers, especially on school- or classroom-based assessment so that assessment will be conducted effectively,” he told The Borneo Post today.

He was responding to Senior Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Jidin’s announcement that the Education Ministry will cease using the Form 3 Assessment (PT3) this year.

Mohd Radzi had said his ministry would introduce more school-and class-based evaluation to replace the formal testing.

STU also called on MoE to provide details on school-based assessment to parents and explain how the results are justified and validated.

“We all know that parents are always looking forward to their children’s academic performance and one of the always awaited examination is the Form 3 exams other than the SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia),” Adam said.

“The assessment will require teachers to keep performance records of every individual students and the scope for assessment would definitely be a lot wider.”

He pointed out teachers have been unfairly accused of being biased in their classroom-based assessment.

“This is because parents are not clear of how their children are being assessed and this is something new to the parents,” he said.

STU called for teachers to go through a paradigm shift, prepare for a more interactive teaching sessions, and to be innovative in their approaches.

“We have to be fair to all students and provide them with as many opportunities to learn as well as develop their learning skills so they will become independent learners,” Adam said.

He said STU hoped teachers would not continue to request for early retirement as the system requires them, especially senior and experienced teachers, to bring the education system to a higher level.

STU also called on MoE to continue to review teachers’ workload.

“We urge the MoE to allocate more clerical staff to schools so they can assist the teachers in their clerical duties.

“Let us all work together to ensure the highest quality of our education system,” he added.