Suit against federal govt shows Sabah leaders won’t be bullied, says Ewon

KOTA KINABALU (June 3): Sabah leaders are sending a message to the federal government that they will no longer be bullied or taken lightly with the filing of an initial suit against the Malaysian government regarding the return of 40 per cent federal revenues derived from Sabah.

Kadamaian assemblyman Datuk Ewon Benedick said the suit filed by Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs and assemblymen today sought a court order to ensure the federal government implements the repayment of federal revenues in Sabah at a rate of 40 per cent as per Article 112 of the Federal Constitution.

Ewon said he welcomed the efforts between the state and federal governments to negotiate the 40 per cent revenue, but argued that something more decisive should be taken by Sabahans.

“Sabah Minister of Finance II Datuk Masidi Manjun has previously stated that the state government and the federal government have different interpretations on the redistribution of federal revenue in Sabah under Article 112.

“Thus, the appropriate party to provide a legal interpretation on this matter is the Court,” he said.

Ewon said the federal government also failed to explain to the people of Sabah the actual amount of federal revenue collection in Sabah and through the court action taken, the federal government will have to disclose the amount to the Court.

“We hope the Court will give a judgment and subsequently order the federal government to carry out their constitutional responsibilities to Sabah. I reject the answer given by the Federal Minister of Finance earlier that the 40 per cent revenue return is no longer applicable, ”he said.

In the last Dewan Rakyat sitting, Federal Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz stated that the 40 per cent revenue allocation to Sabah was no longer applicable because there was a new agreement reached by the federal and state governments.

Ewon said joining the action to file the initial suit is his duty as an assemblyman.

“I have taken the oath as an Adun by swearing allegiance to the State of Sabah and to the Federation of Malaysia and will preserve, protect, and defend the constitution of the Federation of Malaysia and the Constitution of the State of Sabah.

“The redistribution of federal revenue in Sabah of 40 per cent is stated in Article 112 C and D of the Federal Constitution. The revenue is important for the development of the people of Sabah and is one of the conditions for the establishment of this country through the Malaysia Agreement,” he added.