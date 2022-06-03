Taman Melor recreational park in Sibu to get facelift

SIBU (June 3): Some fitness facilities and a jogging track have been proposed to be included in the upgrading work at Taman Melor recreational park in Jalan Melor here.

SMC Building Control and Town Beautification Standing Committee chairman Raymond Tiong said this during his recent visit to the site, together with SMC chairman Clearence Ting and Taman Melor neighbourhood committee members.

“When completed, the park can be a good venue for the nearby residents to spend their leisure time and conduct recreational activities,” Tiong said.

He added the existing benches, swings, merry-go-round, slide and seesaw at the park would also be repainted and upgraded.

Tiong said more recreational parks in the residential areas would be upgraded and refurbished in the next few months and expressed his hope that such parks would be properly utilised.