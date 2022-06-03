Tinjar man arrested for allegedly injuring nephew, including with machete

LAWAS (June 3): Police in Marudi nabbed a 49-year-old man at a longhouse in Tinjar, Baram yesterday (Thursday) for allegedly hurting his nephew, including with a machete.

Marudi police chief DSP Ruslan Mat Kib said the suspect was arrested around 4.30pm following a police report lodged by the 32-year-old victim.

During the arrest, police also seized a machete believed to have been used in the incident.

It is learnt that on June 1 at around 6.50am, the suspect had gone to the victim’s house at a longhouse in Tinjar, Baram to get his handphone.

Upon arriving in front of the house, the victim’s mother is said to have reprimanded the suspect, which led him to allegedly punch her.

“The suspect also punched the victim in the face and pushed him. He also banged the victim’s head before taking out a machete and slashing the victim on his left arm and the left side of his neck.

“The suspect also allegedly strangled the victim,” Ruslan said.

He added that victim received treatment at Long Lama Health Clinic for the injuries sustained in the incident.

He also said the suspect was remanded until June 6 to facilitate the police investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code.