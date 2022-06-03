Tugboat and barge held in Labuan waters

LABUAN (June 3): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a tugboat and a barge for operating outside the permitted area in Labuan waters.

MMEA Labuan director Captain Nudin Jusoh said a MMEA vessel on routine patrol spotted the tugboat and the barge at 1.2 nautical miles from Labuan around 12.45pm on Thursday.

“The tugboat and barge were operated by four local crewmen, including the captain, aged between 28 and 53.

“Inspection on the vessel’s documents found that it had committed an offence by exceeding its sailing navigation limits as written in its license. The permitted area of operation is in the waters of Kudat only,” said Nudin.

The tugboat, barge and its crewmen were detained to assist investigation under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 (MSO).