Bataras founder is Entrepreneur of Year

LABUAN (June 4): Bataras Sdn Bhd founder and Chief Executive Officer Goh Thian Teck has been awarded The BrandLaureate SMEs Brandleadership Award 2022 – Entrepreneur of the Year award by The World Brands Foundation.

The prize giving ceremony was officiated by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mastura binti Tan Sri Mohd Yazid, and hosted by the World President of The BrandLaureate Awards, Dr KK Johan at the Majestic Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.

Also in attendance was Rizal Nainy, CEO of Malaysia SME Corporation.

Bataras was also awarded The BrandLaureate SMEs Best Brand Award for Best Choice Retail Hypermarkets 2022.