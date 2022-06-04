Biker in full riding gear escapes serious injury after crashing into a pickup

SIBU (June 4): A biker, in his 20’s, suffered minor injury after he was involved in a collision with a pickup truck at Jalan Paradom here around 10am this morning.

The biker, who was on his way from Bintulu to Sri Aman, was fortunate to have escaped with only minor injuries as he had his full motorcycle safety gear on.

It was believed that the collision occurred when the pickup driver made a sudden brake to avoid colliding with another car.

The victim was later taken to the hospital for further observation and the police are still investigating the case.