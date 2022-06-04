Blind mechanic in Kuching inspires with professionalism

KUCHING (June 4): For some people, changing a flat tyre is a daunting task but imagine having to repair a car while being visually impaired.

Estate planner Steve Sebastian Lau on Friday shared an amazing video story on Facebook of a visually-impaired man, surnamed Lim, who makes a living as a mechanic.

“Hello everyone. I purposely took a snippet of how professional Ah Tee (Mr Lim) the blind mechanic who sincerely explains what is needed to change and improve the condition of the car.

“Please believe that this guy is 100% certified blind and he remembers spare parts and knows what to do by feeling his way as if he is sighted. Can I say he is the only mechanic in Malaysia that is blind?” he posted.

When contacted by The Borneo Post today, Lau said he is a family friend of Ah Tee or Lim Cheng Ker, having known the family for more than 15 years.

“This family is considered as urban poor. I have known their plight for many years but I don’t know how to highlight it except through Facebook.

“They have been like this for years and years but they don’t sit around to wait for things to happen, they make things happen,” he said.

Lau said Lim, 42, and an older brother Cheng Peng, 44, suffer from congenital blindness, having become blind when they were in their 20s.

The latter makes a living by folding paper gold nuggets and lotus flowers for funerals.

Both are on monthly social welfare aid, and their wives are working to help support the family who are all living under one roof in Kenyalang Park.

Their eldest brother, who was the main income provider working as a hawker, became blind three years ago in his mid-fifties. He recently passed away due to cancer.

“Ah Tee is a mechanic before he became blind. That is why he remembers by feel. He has a neighbour who helps him with more complicated cases.

“He still has his regular customers, but is looking for more,” he said.

In another Facebook post, Lau said that Ah Tee has regular clients who would support him with basic car service and repairs.

“Believe me, he can change your motor oil, oil filter, brakes, absorbers, mechanic faults like power windows, polishing (et cetera). I trust him with my car, why not give him a chance.

“Sometimes when I drop by I would see bleeding hands, cuts and bruises and that’s part of his job as a mechanic. If for tougher cases, he has a neighbour mechanic who can come on call to help and support,” he posted.

Lau said he has been helping the Lim family out of goodwill, and that he also helped some others since the Movement Control Order (MCO) begun in 2020.

“My initial strategy was raising money and using own money for food baskets. Later I found that a lot of people took advantage, so I changed strategy to be more selective and helping only needy families,” he said.

Those who wish to help the Lim family can reach out to Lau at 016-8884020.