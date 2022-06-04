China, Sabah agree to strengthen ties

KOTA KINABALU (June 4): China and Sabah have agreed to forge closer economic and cultural ties.

In a meeting between Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Chinese Foreign Minister He Wang Yi here on Saturday, the two leaders discussed bilateral trades between China and Sabah, and potential investments into the Bornean State.

They also covered issues on technology transfers in various fields particularly in agriculture and fisheries industries.

Jeffrey told Wang Yi of the Sabah government’s plans to reduce poverty in the rural areas of the state which include building up more infrastructure, particularly telecommunications, to accelerate the growth of Sabah’s digital economy.

He also offered to welcome more Chinese tourists to come to Sabah and thank Wang Yi for choosing Sabah for his stopover.

Wang Yi stated that the Chinese government is always open to cooperation with its neighbours and the Chinese and Sabah governments have enjoyed cordial and amicable relations for many years.

He said that China is particularly interested in Sabah’s oil palm and would like to explore investment opportunities in the industry.

In terms of infrastructure development, Wang Yi stated that China is willing to support any project that benefits both countries and contributes to the realisation of Sabah’s dreams and aspirations.

Both parties agreed to develop a new road map to structure a new bilateral agenda with the goal of strengthening economic and cultural ties and contributing to peace and security in Sabah.

“It was a warm and constructive conversation and I am pleased with the respectful manner in which the discussion took place.

“I am excited at the many possibilities where China could help propel Sabah into the future, and I look forward to a more in-depth discussion with the Chinese government soon,” said Jeffrey after the meeting.