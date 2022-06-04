CovidNow: Sarawak records 28 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

KUCHING (June 4): Sarawak recorded 28 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 306,700, according to the CovidNow website.

Statistics on the website also showed the state recorded 23 cases and 14 cases respectively on the first and second day of the Gawai Festival.

As of yesterday, the Covid-19 death toll in Sarawak stood at 1,735, of which 378 were Brought In Dead cases.

As for the state’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate, it was the seventh lowest in the country at 50 per cent — slightly below the national rate of 55.9 per cent.

Selangor topped the ICU bed usage table at 83.2 per cent, followed by Klang Valley and Kedah at 75.6 per cent and 74 per cent respectively.

Other states and territories that recorded ICU bed utilisation rates below the national rate included Terengganu (55.6 per cent), Melaka (53.7 per cent), Sabah (52.5 per cent), Putrajaya (50 per cent), Penang (44.3 per cent), Perlis (36.8 per cent), Pahang (35.8 per cent) and Kelantan (33.5 per cent).

Labuan had the lowest ICU bed usage rate at 28.6 per cent.