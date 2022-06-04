DAP man questions further delay in Kuching’s Mile 6, 7 flyover projects

KUCHING (June 4): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak member Michael Kong is questioning the delay in the flyover projects at Mile 6 and Mile 7 sections of Jalan Penrissen.

He said after ‘months of uncertainties’ and ‘many hours lost to traffic jams’, it was obvious that the flyovers would not be ready this month.

“Instead, the completion date has once again been pushed back – now to July 2022,” he said in a statement, adding that the infrastructures were supposed to be ready this month, as announced previously by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“We are not taking away the fact that there were delays due to the termination of the PDP (project delivery partner) and the MCO (Movement Control Order, due to Covid-19 pandemic), but all these had been factored in into the first revision over the (initial) completion date of October 2020.

“So why is there a consistent delay over the past one year and eight months?” he questioned, while detailing the projects’ previously set completion deadlines: October 2020, June 2021, April 2022, June 2022, and now, in July this year.

He said any road users along Jalan Penrissen would be able to confirm that only a handful of workers were seen at the construction sites at any point of time.

“How can we expect this (works) to finish on time if such lackadaisical attitude continued to stay?

“Bear in mind that the construction had commenced as far back as Nov 1, 2016!”

Kong said it was time for the contractors involved ‘to buck up and work round the clock’ to complete the projects.

“The same goes for JKR (Public Works Department) Sarawak, the agency in charge of this development.

“If the late Tan Sri Ting Pek Khiing could construct the more complex Taman BDC-Jalan Airport flyover within one year, then the big question is why are the Mile 6 and Mile 7 flyovers taking more than five years to reach completion?”

In this regard, Kong said Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap must highlight this issue to the authorities.

“As the elected representative for Kota Sentosa, Wilfred Yap is accountable to the people and must provide answers to whatever concerns that they have which in this case, is the prompt completion of these two flyovers,” stressed Kong.