DAP won’t beg to work with other parties

KOTA KINABALU (June 4): DAP is open to negotiations with other parties in Sabah, to cooperate in the coming 15th General Election.

Its Secretary General, Anthony Loke, told a press conference on Saturday that as far as Sabah is concerned, DAP is open to negotiate with all friendly parties which are against the current national government.

“In Sabah the political scenario is very unique but our basic and main position is that DAP is Pakatan Harapan (PH) and we are very clear who our friends are. At the same time, we are open to negotiate with other parties who are willing to cooperate,” he said.

To a question if it included Parti Warisan, Loke said, “we are ready to negotiate with any party that is ready to work together. I won’t say which party but any that is ready to sit down and negotiate.

“If a party wishes to attack us every day, we will retaliate but if it is willing to negotiate, we will sit and discuss, this is DAP’s openness. As far as I am concerned, we are prepared to reach out directly to Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal (Warisan president).

“But any meeting (conducted) must be based on mutual respect, but this must not be seen by his people that we are begging to cooperate. We are not here to beg to work with others but we are open to working together for the betterment of Sabah and Malaysia,” Loke stressed.

Speaking to reporters after officiating the new DAP Sabah headquarters which was relocated to Damai, Luyang, Loke pointed out that DAP and Warisan have gone through ups and downs in their several years of relationship.

“So we hope that everyone be open minded and rational in terms of cooperation and the leaders must be magnanimous. We hope that by working together we are a stronger force to face our opponents, BN in particular,” he said.

Meanwhile DAP Sabah chief Datuk Frankie Poon when replying to a question if there have been any improvements in the state’s leadership with Warisan, said that DAP Sabah had been very willing to work together.

“We know how the future is going to be like. It all depends on the sincerity and honesty of Sabah leaders. Meaning to say that if you are sincere, we can work a way out for the future of Sabah.

“You know that if we fight what consequences will be. Our door is always open to negotiations. There should be no more labelling of ‘local’ or ‘national’ party, it is the honesty and truthfulness in every leader,” he stressed.

Earlier Loke said that Sabah is a very important chapter to the national DAP and the central leadership will ensure that the support continues and will work hard in the 15th general election to defend and retain all the three parliamentary seats that the party won in the last general election.

“We only contested in three seats because of seats negotiations and distributions between PH parties and Warisan in the last general election. Whether or not we will contest in additional seats will be subjected to negotiations with PH component parties and other opposition parties,” he said.

DAP Sabah is represented by its MPs in the Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan and Tenom parliamentary constituencies.

When asked whether DAP is eyeing on additional seats in Sabah, Loke said that it is every party’s wish to contest in more seats but there are only 25 parliamentary seats in Sabah.

“Of course every party wishes to contest in more seats, including DAP but it is subjected to negotiations and our overall strategy. We are part of PH and need to negotiate among PH parties for the seats allocation.

“We will embark on a series of negotiations with PH partners in Sabah as well as other friendly parties to reach a consensus on how do we go about and how do we address the next general election in terms of seats distribution.

“But as far as DAP is concerned, our minimum position is to contest and defend all our incumbent seats in Sabah. We focus on our work and we are prepared to face the 15th general election anytime it is called,” he pointed out.

DAP as a party, is prepared mentally and physically that is why its leaders are going round the country now to give motivation to members as well as leaders to face the next general election.

Loke who was asked to comment on the suit filed by Pakatan Harapan Sabah elected representatives to claim for the 40 per cent special grant, said that it was their decision which DAP will fully support.

“Hopefully it will turn out good for Sabah. As far as we are concerned if the court decides it has to be returned to Sabah then we must uphold the court’s decision. That is the rule of law, the Constitution is supreme.

“Fiscal position, other challenges come secondary, what is due to them should be given based on the Constitution,” he said.

After opening DAP Sabah’s new headquarters Loke and the state leaders handed out ‘kochung’ (rice dumplings) to those attending in conjunction with the Dumpling Festival on Friday.