Dr Sim: SUPP sets up seven parliamentary liaison committees to finalise GE15 candidates

KUCHING (June 4): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has set up seven parliamentary liaison committees to finalise their candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15) in the next few weeks, said its president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said candidates for the election had already been identified at the branch level, but the committees were set up to finalise the candidates to be nominated.

“Every branch wants to nominate their own member (as candidate for the election) and that’s why we quickly formed the committees to sit down and iron out the negotiations in the next few weeks.

“After that, we will make the announcement and introduce the candidates to the public,” Dr Sim told reporters after a flag-raising ceremony held at SUPP headquarters in conjunction with the party’s 63rd anniversary.

Traditionally, the seven parliamentary seats for SUPP are Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Serian, Sarikei, Sibu, Lanang and Miri.

Dr Sim added each committee was headed by the locally-elected State Legislative Assembly (DUN) member and he was personally heading the committee for Kuching division.

When asked whether a SUPP DUN member would be nominated to contest for a parliamentary seat, Dr Sim remarked it would be a ‘highly unlikely’ scenario.

“As I said, we try to spread the responsibilities and opportunities to as many people as possible. It is not easy for a person to hold a state and parliamentary seat at the same time.”

Dr Sim said a Member of Parliament (MP) would typically have to spend about four months a year in Kuala Lumpur to attend the Dewan Rakyat sessions, on top of the DUN sittings here if elected as a DUN member.

Moreover, the Batu Kawah assemblyman stressed the party does not lack young talents and potential candidates, and hoped party members would carry their momentum from the triumphant performance in the last state election into GE15.

He said the party’s electoral machinery was still in place and ready to face GE15, as the state elections recently concluded in December last year.

“I suspect given the political instability and division in Peninsula Malaysia, the General Election will be held this year and Sarawak needs to get ready. The future of Sarawak and our rights under MA63 are depending on this election.”

Dr Sim also hoped local voters would continue the momentum for the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) political coalition to be the best platform to fight for Sarawak’s interests.

When asked on his thoughts on the possibility of another internal party sabotage when preparing for the elections, he hoped there would not be any ‘anai-anai’ (termite) this time around so the party can move forward.

In the last state election, the SUPP Padungan election machinery was dissolved over the disagreement of fielding Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng to contest the seat.

Wee eventually lost to Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen in a 1,198-vote majority.

Meanwhile, during his officiating speech at the ceremony today, Dr Sim pointed out SUPP was not a party for the elites only but a multiracial party with members comprising from all walks of life and the youth.

The party flag raising ceremony today was organised by SUPP Kuching branch and it will be hosted by Batu Lintang branch next year.