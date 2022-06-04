Elected representatives’ wives must portray strong personality

KOTA KINABALU (June 4): The spouses of elected representatives need to portray a strong and credible personality as the public perceives them as a part of the government too.

Mutiara GRS-BN president Datin Seri Juliah Salag said the wives or spouses were not the ones elected by the people but because they are married to an elected representative meant that the public will be watching and judging them too.

“In fact, the responsibility is even greater for those whose spouses are in the State Government leadership,” she said during an etiquette and public speaking course for members of the Mutiara GRS-BN, an organisation for the wives of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah- Barisan Nasional elected representatives at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister’s wife said she realised that it may take some time for members of Mutiara GRS-BN to adapt to the new knowledge they have learned from the course but she was confident that they have the capability to do it well.

“We must also realise in this social media era everything that happens, be it positive or negative, there is always a possibility of it being viralled or spread by other groups just by the tip of the fingers,” she said.

Hence, the additional knowledge from the course would prepare them to stay relevant with the mainstream and not be seen as out-of-date.

Also present were State Public Sector Training Institute (Insan) director Mohd Yassin Ibrahim and the three vice presidents of Mutiara GRS-BN – Datin Seri Panglima Nor Asidah Alimuddin, Datin Seri Panglima Cecilia Edwin Kitingan and Datin Linda Ewit.