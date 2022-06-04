English remains official language under MA63, says Aspirasi president

KUCHING (June 4): English remains the official language for official purposes in Sarawak as stipulated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo.

In a statement issued in response to federal Chief Secretary Tan Sri Zuki Ali’s call to the Public Services Department (JPA) to take corrective and punitive measures to enforce the use of Bahasa Malaysia in civil service, government departments and government-linked companies (GLCs), Soo deemed Zuki’s call as ‘daft’ and ‘absurd’.

“This is a most glaring example of the ignorance and lack of enlightenment of bureaucrats in Putrajaya when it comes to Sarawak.”

“It is inked in the Malaysia Agreement in its annexure, the Report of the Inter-Governmental Committee under Articles 27, 28 and 30 – that until the Borneo State Legislature otherwise provides, the English Language shall be an official language and may be used in the Legislative Assembly, in both Houses of the Federal Parliament, in all proceedings of the Supreme Court relating to cases arising in the Borneo States, all proceedings in the High Court and subordinate courts of the Borneo States, and for all other official purposes in Sarawak whether Federal or State purposes, including all correspondence with the Federal Ministries and Departments,” she added.

She said this constitutional protection on the English language for Sarawak cannot be amended or repealed without the concurrence of the Borneo State Government and believed Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) had not passed any legislation to abrogate this safeguard.

As such, she said the federal government cannot amend or repeal this special constitutional arrangement without the consent of the Sarawak government, and only then it must be supported with a two-third majority in Parliament.

“It is critical that Sarawak must not give this two-third majority to the federal government. Giving a two-third majority means giving a blank cheque to the Federal Government to rewrite legislation to take away Sarawak’s constitutional protections and safeguards which will be a grave disaster to the Sarawak people.

“With the general election any time soon, I hope the people of Sarawak would be wise to use the power of their vote not to allow any power to be concentrated in one coalition and to deny a two-third majority in the formation of a new government,” she added.