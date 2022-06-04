Fatimah: Ministry supports activities for wellbeing, happiness index

KUCHING (June 4): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development encourages activities that contribute to the wellbeing of the community and the happiness index of Sarawak, said its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“For us in the ministry, anything that brings people together, creates mutual understanding and respect is good for the community.

“It contributes to the wellbeing of the community and also the happiness index of Sarawakians. We want Sarawakians to have a high wellbeing index and happiness index,” she said at ‘Jet Ski Solidarity Tour’ at Kuching Waterfront today.

The tour jointly organised by Dalat Jet Ski Club, Kuching Jet Ski Club and Pulau Li Hua Recreational Sports Club aimed to strengthen friendship and solidarity among participants.

“They are united by their love for jet skiing, adventure and challenges. This convoy overcame various challenges including bad weather through strong cooperation and solidarity ,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dalat District Police Chief DSP Saga Chunggat, who led the group, said a total of 19 jet skiers from Dalat Jet Ski Club, Kuching Jet Ski Club and Pulau Li Hua Recreational Sports Club joined the tour.

“Indeed this activity is very rugged and requires careful planning as there are risks when crossing the South China Sea.

“Thankfully we did not face any problems because we have made initial planning and preparation. We are equipped with advanced tools such as GPS Navigation, satellite phones and other features are all taken into account.

“We have also informed authorities such as Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APM) Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Sarawak Rivers Board to ensure a smooth journey in the event of an emergency,” he said.

The convoy started June 1 from Dalat along Batang Oya to Sungai Kut, out to Batang Igan and then through Batang Rajang before crossing the South China Sea to reach Kuching.