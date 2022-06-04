Is card for initial number or for all? – Warisan

KOTA KINABALU (June 4): Warisan deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking questioned the state government whether the issuance of identification card to inland foreigners in Sabah is for the initial target of 163,055 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, or to be given to all undocumented immigrants.

He said this in a press conference on Saturday when asked about the state government’s decision to proceed with the issuance of identification card after obtaining a majority consensus at a town hall session here recently.

“The digitalisation that was mentioned by Jeffrey, just to make it clear that the proposal of similar card, Sabah Temporary Pass or Pas Sementara Sabah (PSS) during our time came from the federal government.

“At that time, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had suggested the issuance of PSS but instructed by the Cabinet to discuss with the state government, and he did.

“After the discussion with the state government, we were whacked without given time to explain about PSS. In fact, Jeffrey organised a Black Sunday protest and attacked us not only on social media but also in the Gaya Street weekly tamu and also during the Kimanis by-election campaigning period.

“And now, they are proposing the same thing… and this came from the same ministry, the Home Affairs,” he said.

According to Leiking, the only difference between both proposals is the space of having the room to explain about the purpose of issuing the card.

“We wanted to do the same, to issue the card to 136,055 foreigners holding IMM13, Burung Burung and Census certificate documents.

“But the question to the current government is whether the card they proposed is for the initial number or it will be given to all undocumented immigrants?” he asked.

Leiking also said collecting data is always a good move, and the government agency should be doing it.

However, he was disappointed with the actions made by opposition leaders during Warisan’s tenure – protesting the proposal of PSS without giving space to explain the details.

“During our time, these people lied to the people in the interior saying that Warisan is legalising the undocumented immigrants.

“This is a common problem of Sabah. This is not Shafie’s problem, not my problem, not Jeffrey’s problem. This is all our problem. They were trying to find a solution,” he added.

Despite of being in a different political belief, Darell said Warisan will support anything good for the state.