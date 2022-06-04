Kapit all set for state-level celebration of Agong’s birthday

KAPIT (June 4): This town is ready to host the state-level celebration of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah this year.

The main venue for the event, Kapit Town Square, was bustling with activities today, including a full rehearsal of the protocols and programmes under the supervision of Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

“As the minister in charge of the state-level celebration of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong’s birthday, I must make sure that everything would run smoothly and in order, as this is a very important event.

“If there’s anything lacking during the rehearsal, we could rectify it immediately.

“The Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will also be present, and he will deliver his speech for the ceremony,” said Sikie when met today.

The state minister also commenced Kapit Resident Nyurak Keti and his team for their hard work on organising the programmes for the event’

“I’d also like to thank all the stakeholders, as well as the heads of departments and agencies for their close cooperation and teamwork.”

Running for two days, the event’s programme commences today with a mass prayer session Masjid Jabal An-Nur here, with Abang Johari and several Muslim state ministers to be amongst the congregation.

This would be followed by a ‘Majlis Kesyukuran’ (thanksgiving session).

Tomorrow (June 6), the ‘Yang Di-Pertuan Agong’s Birthday High Tea’ will take place at Kapit Town Square, with the ceremony to commence at 10am.

Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Law and Customs) Jefferson Jamit Unyat, Deputy Kapit Resident Galong Luang, Kapit District officer Cerisologo Sabut, Bukit Mabong District officer Robert Liman, and Kapit District Council chairman Lating Minggang, were amongst those seen during today’s rehearsal.