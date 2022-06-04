MCMC advises caution against suspicious emails

KUCHING (June 4): The community across the country is reminded to exercise caution when receiving emails using the profile of national leaders, heads of organisations or companies with unusual instructions.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in a statement said people should check and determine the authenticity of such emails and refrain from sharing with others.

“This is to avoid falling prey to scammers engaged in such malicious and deceptive activities.

“Dissemination of false content may be subject to legal action under Section 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998,” said the commission.

MCMC issued the statement following complaints of people receiving and disseminating unverified emails through online messaging applications.

The community is advised to verify the profile or identity and not spread any suspicious content to avoid causing public confusion.

“Report to Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) if the email content is not true for appropriate action to be taken,” said MCMC.

The commission said those who received suspicious emails including the email header can present them to the police.

It added that the community can also help stop the spread of suspicious emails by reporting abuses to the providers such as Gmail via https://support.google.com/mail/answer/8253 or Yahoo! Mail (https://my.help.yahoo.com/kb/SLN26401.html).