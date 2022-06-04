Re-introducing GST ‘not ideal’ in current economic scenario, says SUPP man

MIRI (June 4): It is not ideal to re-introduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) amidst the current economic recovery period, says a Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) branch leader.

Dato Sim Kiang Chiok, who is SUPP Stakan chairman, believes that should the re-introduction proceed, it would trigger a compounding effect on the cost of living of Malaysians, which could lead them to poverty.

During an interview with Japan’s Nikkei Asia recently, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob appeared to be hinting about the Malaysian government being keen on reintroducing the GST – a government tax system, set at six per cent, that was in implementation from 2015 to 2018, before it was scrapped and replaced by the Sales and Services Tax (SST).

In this regard, Sim said GST had driven up the prices of goods and should it be re-introduced, the price hike would happen again.

“While GST was comprehensive and had a much bigger reach (than the SST), it made all businesses, manufacturers and service providers become ‘tax agents’ – assisting the government in collecting taxes.

“Following the implementation of the GST, businesses had changed their accounting systems, which raised more costs as it involved training and many other upgrades.

“It was during this period when some businesses, particularly the small ones, were forced to close down as they could not afford the additional costs.

“The six per cent tax was considered high and it affected the cost of living, which prompted the government to giving away cash handouts (BR1M) to help the lower income groups affected by the GST,” said Sim, who is also the Kuching branch chairman of Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda), in a statement.

Adding on, he regarded the re-introduction of GST as ‘a very unpopular move’, considering the chain reactions that it had triggered when it was first implemented.

“That, and with the country currently in recovery mode after prolonged lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the high inflation due to challenges in the supply chain such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, low exchange-rate of ringgit against the US dollar, as well as high fuel prices, it’s a very unpopular move to re-introduce the GST.”

He also pointed out that the Barisan Nasional-led federal government, which introduced the GST, suffered a great loss when the coalition was ousted in the general election of 2018.

“Whichever government that is considering GST, may want to impose lower rates.

“They can also consider maintaining the SST but with higher tax rates, and imposing (the tax) on more categories of goods and services; hence, helping to reduce the cost of running the federal government,” suggested Sim.