‘Riuh Bah! Bersama Hotlink’ in line with aspirations of Malaysian Family

KOTA KINABALU (June 4): ‘Riuh Bah! Bersama Hotlink’ organised by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (K-KOMM) in collaboration with its strategic partner Maxis through Hotlink that is currently happening at Sabah International Convention Center (SICC), is the second edition of the 14 Riuh Keluarga Malaysia Tour destinations this year.

Accoring to K-KOMM Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, the three-day event supported by the Sabah State Government is in line with the aspirations of the Malaysian Family inspired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“K-KOMM always strives to unite all Malaysians, bridge the gap, restore the economy and achieve stability by connecting creative entrepreneurs, creators and artists with the community through the development of local creative ecosystems to increase awareness of importance of local creative industries.

“Thus, K-KOMM actively continues this effort through the Riuh Keluarga Malaysia program which is jointly organised by the department and agencies under K-KOMM and led by MyCreative Ventures Sdn Bhd (MyCV),” he said.

Riuh Bah! Bersama Hotlink that is scheduled to end on June 5, aims to highlight and celebrate the talents and skills of art activists from 10 branches of the creative industry that represent the diversity of all ethnicities in Sabah.

Many exciting activities, including art and music performances, creative workshops, art exhibitions, pop-up stalls, as well as various types of food and beverage sales are available throughout the program.

“I am very proud that such an initiative can highlight the diversity of cultural arts in the state which consists of more than 30 ethnic groups, 217 sub-ethnic groups as well as using more than 50 languages ​​with no less than 90 dialects. It is important that such programs are organized so that the diversity of identities, cultures, customs and traditions are raised in developing the creative and tourism industries in Sabah.

“Organizing Riuh Bah! together with Hotlink is very meaningful because it involves more than 500 art activists and targeting 10,000 Sabahans to visit and boost this program. In addition, Hari Raya and Kaamatan have just celebrated. The atmosphere of the celebration of both festivals here is so lively and harmonious in line with the aspirations of the Malaysian Family, namely inclusion, togetherness and gratitude,” he said during the launching.

He added K-KOMM through MyCreative Ventures will continue to lead initiatives in driving the development of the country’s creative industry in an effort to make Malaysia a regional cultural and creative arts destination.

“K-KOMM is confident of the strong support of the entire Malaysian Family, including visitors, creative entrepreneurs and local art activists as well as organisers, especially in Sabah, who made ‘Riuh Bah! with Hotlink’ and the Sabah State Government, the country’s creative industry will continue to thrive for the well-being of Malaysian Family,” he added.