Sabah artists’ rights protected

KOTA KINABALU (June 4): Music Rights Sabah Berhad (MRS), which became the government-recognised music licensing body earlier this year, will give due protection to the rights of local artists in Sabah, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

In this regard, he hopes that art activists in Sabah will continue to work both in the field of music and as singers.

“The establishment of MRS in January is timely to give due protection to local artists in Sabah. MRS has officially become a government-recognised music licensing body to look after the welfare of local artists in the music industry in the state.

“This body is recognised to carry out royalty collection activities representing singers, musicians, music video makers and local recording companies involving ethnic groups in the state. Thus, with the existence of this body, it will encourage local art activists to continue to work and uphold the local music industry in the state.

“It’s never been late to recognise the rights of artists in Sabah whether singers or musicians, because we are always moving forward and looking for the best method to protect them,” he said when officiating the Riuh Bah! With Hotlink at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC) here on Friday night.

The Chief Minister said the three-day program would definitely be a platform to boost the creative industry in Sabah, thus benefiting the local community and the people as a whole.

In this regard, he suggested that associations from various ethnic groups in Sabah continue to strengthen their respective cultures, customs and languages ​​so as not to be swept away by the rapid currents of globalization.

“This is important so that the cultural diversity in the state continues to be strengthened and not marginalised by modernity and technological advancement. We cannot allow any ethnic group to go extinct without knowing its existence.

“I believe there are many more cultures in terms of multi -ethnic dance and music in the state that have yet to be explored to be highlighted,” he said.

The Chief Minister also hoped for the `Riuh Bah! Bersama Hotlink ’will help promote the local creative arts in Sabah to be elevated to the international level.

“Hopefully, this government initiative will be able to revive economic activities related to the creative industry, especially in Sabah,” he said.

Also present were Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Secretary General of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek, chairman of MyCreative Venture Sdn Bhd, Noor Azmi Mat Said and Chief Executive Officer of Maxis cum Key Strategic Partner of Riuh Bah! with Hotlink, Gokhan Ogut.