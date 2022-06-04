Sabah Covid-19 cases rise to 55

KOTA KINABALU (June 4): Sabah recorded an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day.

However, despite an increase of four cases from 51 to 55 today, the Covid-19 infections in Sabah remain under control, said state Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Kota Kinabalu and Penampang are two districts with cases recorded in double digits at 19 and 12 respectively, he said.

Nine other districts have single digit cases including five districts recording only one case of Covid-19 each.

“There were no new cases reported in 16 districts in the last 24 hours,” said Masidi.

He disclosed that of the 55 cases reported today, all but one were in Categories 1 and 2. The single remaining case was reported to be in Category 3.