Sarawak based opposition parties to meet on seat allocation this month

KUCHING (June 4): Five Sarawak-based opposition parties are set to hold their next meeting in the middle of this month to discuss seat allocation among them in the next General Election (GE15).

This was disclosed by Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Bobby William who said the other four parties involved would be , Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) and Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar).

“Next meeting will be held in the middle of June. That would be a meeting in regards to our preparation for seat allocation or arrangement,” he pointed out.

The five parties held their first meeting proper at a hotel here on May 20.

“Then, our meeting’s main agenda was to agree to not to fight each other,” Bobby said.

He added that PBDSB is glad to meet with the other opposition parties and forged a united front to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in GE15.

“So far PBDS has no issue with the proposed collaboration, we are looking at our similarities, not differences. We must show respect towards each other.

“No ‘big brother’ (dominant party) issue, just the collaboration to win elections. We have learnt our lessons from the last state election.

“So far discussions among leaders of the five parties have been friendly as we now listen to each other’s views.”

In the last state election these five opposition parties faced each aside from also facing GPS and Peninsular Malaysia-based opposition Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

PSB is led by Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, PBK (Voon Lee Shan), Aspirasi (Lina Soo) and Sedar (Datuk Othman Abdillah).