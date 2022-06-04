Sarawak Business Events Association to work with Thai Convention and Exhibition Bureau in organising events

BANGKOK (June 4): Sarawak Business Events Association (SBE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organisation) (TCEB) here to establish a framework for programmes of education and collaboration in organising events on Thursday.

SBE was represented by its president Federick Ho at the signing ceremony while TCEB president Chiruit Insarangkun Na Ayuthaya signed on behalf of TCEB.

Ho said SBE’s key mission is to promote and serve as a platform to share knowledge, contribute ideas and uphold good and ethical standard of conduct and professionalism in business events.

TCEB is a Thai government agency with the key mission to promote Thai Meetings, Incentives, Convention, Exhibitions and Events (MICE) industry.

One of its missions is to promote MICE through education.

Both parties see the opportunities to enhance MICE knowledge with the signing of the MoU through active promotion and collaboration.

“We realise that to improve we need to benchmark ourselves with the best.

“For this we look forward to this collaboration and TCEB’s continued guidance and support, so that together we can help to solidify the position of South East Asia as the preferred hub of MICE globally,” Ho said in his speech at the MoU signing ceremony.