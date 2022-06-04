Sarawak Patriot Association: M’sia to lose competitiveness if foreigners have to use BM

KUCHING (June 4): Members of Sarawak Patriot Association (SPA) are perturbed and disturbed to learn that civil servants have been instructed to use Bahasa Malaysia (BM) in their daily business transactions.

In a statement today, SPA said it respects BM as the national language as per Article 152(1) of the Federal Constitution but pointed out that English is one of the most widely spoken languages across the globe.

“Language is a tool of communication so that the parties can understand each other. Languages we use reflect our beliefs and values we treasure,” the association pointed out.

The way people think of the world is influenced directly by the language they use, it argued, so people could only perceive aspects of the world for which their language has words.

“Out of the world’s approximately 7.8 billion inhabitants, 1.35 billion speak English. The majority aren’t native English speakers, however.

“About 360 million people speak English as their first language. In addition to being widely spoken, English is by far the most studied foreign language in the world,” the statement added.

According to SPA, civil servants need to master at least another language that is widely spoken globally so that they can communicate with foreign investors and tourists who come to the country.

Malaysia will lose out in competitiveness if these foreigners are expected to use BM, it added.

“Even more benefits come from being bilingual such as improved performance, better memory, and increased confidence.

“This is why multinational companies are looking to employ more bilinguals and also equip their workforce with global language skills they can use in the workplace and upon interacting with customers and clients such as those in healthcare and finance,” SPA observed.

It said Sarawakians are multilingual, with English being one of the official languages and is widely spoken.

It is one of the official languages in the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly and is spoken in Court too.

As such, SPA called upon the Chief Secretary to withdraw his instructions to the Public Service Department, and to allow civil servants to continue using multi-languages in their daily business.

It also called on the government to create more avenues for Malaysians who aspire to master BM.