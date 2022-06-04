‘Selfish’ to seek GE15 with economy in turmoil, PAS chief says

KUALA LUMPUR (June 4): Politicians were acting selfishly by demanding an early 15th general election when Malaysians were struggling with a weakening economy and cost of living crisis, said PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

While saying his party was prepared to face a general election, Sinar Harian reported him as insisting that Malaysians’ economic problems be addressed first.

“GE15 is still not suitable to be implemented at this time because the people are facing a lot of issues.

“Based on the development of the world economy, many parties are affected by the war between Russia and Ukraine in addition to the oil price crisis which also affected country’s economy. Plus, Covid-19 is still not over yet,” he was quoted as saying.

He also urged the prime minister not to give in to demands for an early election.

“We don’t depend on anyone’s insistence. They only want power. Don’t trouble the people.

“Those who demand that the GE should be expedited while the country is facing inflation are selfish,” he added.

Separately, Abdul Hadi rejected views that 32 of his party’s seats would be in critical danger if it did not work with Barisan Nasional (BN) in GE15.

“We have our own study where the post-term of the Melaka and Johor state elections shows that the BN vote did not budge.

“Those who used to vote for Pakatan Harapan (PH) did not vote for PH, in fact, our vote increased by 100 to 200 per cent,” he said.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi previously said he would discuss the date of GE15 with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob soon.

Ismail Sabri has expressed reluctance to call a general election before one is due in September 2023, saying the current economic conditions meant timing was poor to conduct one now. — Malay Mail