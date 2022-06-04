Septuagenarian in Miri injured in crash

LAWAS (June 4): A 74-year-old man sustained serious injuries after the van he was driving collided head-on with a four wheel drive (4WD) vehicle in front of a shopping mall at Miri city centre here earlier today.

According to Acting Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 Miri chief Senior Superintendent II Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee, the Lopeng fire station received a distress call on the incident at 7am.

“Upon arriving at the scene, Bomba personnel found one man seriously injured from the collision.

“He was immediately given medical care by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services at the scene before being handed over to paramedics from Miri Hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Ahmad added the three passengers in the 4WD escaped with minor injuries only.

He said the Bomba team later cleaned up the oil spill at the scene.