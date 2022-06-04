Sibu folk welcome abolition of PT3 examination

SIBU (June 4): Abolishing PT3 public examination for Form Three students from this year is welcomed by some locals interviewed.

A civil servant, Noliza Mohamad, 46, was of the opinion that abolishing the examination would allow teachers to focus on holistic education.

“Though examination is to gauge ability of competitive students, moral values of students must not be overlooked. I believe excellence is about achieving students’ potential and having high moral values,” she said.

A mother, Siti Nur Fauziah Mohd Buang, 36, said though PT3 examination was good to assess ability, it affected them emotionally.

“Some students are stressed or even depressed before major public examinations. Abolition of PT3 would reduce stress and give students more time to understand what is taught,” she stated.

Another mother who also wished to remain anonymous agreed with the abolition as it was very stressful for students.

She shared that her daughter who had taken the public examination had said it was not effective in assessing students for science or arts stream.

Furthermore, the questions were too high level for students in rural schools, she added, and hoped the Ministry would study the current syllabus.

Meanwhile, a teacher, who wished to remain anonymous said abolishing Form 3 assessment has its pros and cons.

The good thing, she said, is learning would not be as examination oriented.

“Students study for knowledge, for interests. So, in a way, both teachers and students would feel very happy. Students might enjoy studying more,” she said.

On the downside, she added that some students may take studies lightly and problems may arise as students of varying competencies all proceed to Form 5 and weaker students may not be able to catch up.

On Thursday, Senior Minister of Education Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin announced the abolition of PT3public examination to be replaced by school and class based evaluation starting this year.