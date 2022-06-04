Sibu temple observes Dragon Boat Festival with prayers, offerings

SIBU (June 4): The committee of the Sibu Tua Pek Kong temple and devotees offered prayers at the temple yesterday to observe the Dragon Boat Festival.

This is part of the annual activities to give thanks during the festive season and to ask for blessings from the gods.

Joining the prayers and offerings was the temple’s deputy chairman Soon Choon Kui, who believed that such practice of taking part in worship and making offerings must be passed onto future generations.

Dragon Boat Festival is one of the traditional Chinese festivals in addition to Chinese New Year, Ching Ming Festival and Mid-Autumn Festival.

The Chinese make rice dumplings or ‘Zhongzi’ on this day. According to legends, the festival commemorates the death of Qu Yuan (339-278 BC), the poet-scholar from the ‘Warring States Period’ who threw himself into the river in protest against the rampant corruption in court.

The people honoured his conviction by making bundles of rice and sacrificing them to the river gods.

It is a popular belief that rice dumplings wrapped in bamboo leaves were first made and thrown into the river where Qu Yuan had jumped into.

They believed that by offering rice dumplings to the dragon, Qu Yuan’s body would not be devoured.

In Malaysia, the Chinese community has developed their own kind of signature dumplings, like the ‘Nyonya Dumplings’, ‘Kaya dumplings’ ‘coconut dumplings’ and some others.