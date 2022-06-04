Warisan not ready for coalition talk

KOTA KINABALU (June 4): Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal reiterated his plan to strengthen the party before making any decision to talk about coalition.

He said this when asked to comment on Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders’ recent statement saying that Warisan is distancing itself from the opposition coalition.

“I already said this before, Warisan is currently strengthening its ‘house’ because our door was ‘stolen’, our window was ‘bought’ and even our staircase is impossible to climb.

“So our focus now is to fix our house first, before making any visit to other people’s house,” he said at a press conference here on Saturday.

Shafie also said although Warisan is not with PH anymore, but the party is still opposition and any issues regarding Sabah, it is always ready to work on it.

“I have many experiences, more than 30 years with BN and six years with PH. Have been in many collaborations even with Mahathir, Najib, Pak Lah, Zahid, Muhyiddin, Anwar, Kit Siang, Guan Eng … but when the time comes, we might need our experiences to learn something and improve,” he added.

When asked about former Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad’s recent statement on his suggestion that all opposition parties needed to work together in a “big tent” without Anwar and Muhyiddin, Shafie also said he is not ready for it and will only focusing on his party.