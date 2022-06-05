45 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 5): After showing an upward trend in the last two days, Sabah recorded 10 less Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

State Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said 45 cases were reported compared to 55 on Saturday.

“The overall situation has improved with 17 districts not reporting any new infections in the last 24 hours,” he said.

Kota Kinabalu still tops the list of districts with most cases at 18 while Penampang saw an increase in cases with 14 infections.

All the cases on Sunday are in categories 1 and 2.