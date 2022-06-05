Awg Tengah: PCDS 2030 meant to ensure equal development for all Sarawakians

LAWAS (June 5): The Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 that is driven by data and innovation will ensure equal development for all Sarawakians, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He pointed out that the master plan, launched by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg last year, would make sure that Sarawakians could enjoy rapid development over the next eight years.

“PCDS 2030 focuses on economic prosperity, social inclusiveness and environmental sustainability.

“We want Sarawak to develop with sufficient income (for its people), whereby the progress can be enjoyed by all communities,” he said in his opening remarks for the Babulang Festival and Buffalo Race at Batu Danau in Limbang yesterday.

Awang Tengah, who is also the state Minister for International Trade and Investment, said Limbang and Lawas would also be included in PCDS 2030 to ensure balanced development, including infrastructures such as road connectivity, water and electricity supply, telecommunications, as well as community involvement in the agriculture sector.

“This is one of the sectors that have been our focus since long time ago, and it includes paddy planting and buffalo breeding. We provide all the facilities to encourage our community in being involved in livestock breeding,” he said.

On another note, Awang Tengah stressed that Sarawak would continue to reject racist politics, pointing out that there was no place for anyone who wanted to play ‘the race and religion cards in Sarawak’.

“As we can see (the politics) in Peninsular Malaysia, there is no stability. The confidence of the people and investors are affected.”

On the Babulang Festival hosted by the Sarawak Bisaya Association (PBS), the Deputy Premier regarded it as ‘an iconic event in northern Sarawak – one used as a platform to display the beautiful and unique culture, arts, and customs of the Bisaya people’.

“This must be defended; this is our heritage and identity.”

Later, Awang Tengah announced a RM100,000 grant for the PBS to carry out its activities.

Federal Deputy Minister of Rural Development II Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, Limbang Resident Sebi Abang, Limbang District officer Superi Awang Said, Limbang District Council chairman Sufian Mohat and PBS president Joseph Blandoi were also present at the event.