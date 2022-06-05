CovidNow: Sarawak records 175 new Covid-19 infections from May 29-June 4

KUCHING (June 5): Sarawak recorded a total of 175 new Covid-19 infections from May 29 to June 4, according to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website.

The state saw 25 new cases yesterday, followed by 28 cases on June 3, 14 cases (June 2), 23 cases (June 1), 44 cases (May 31), 14 cases (May 30) and 27 cases (May 29).

To date, Sarawak has a cumulative total of 306,725 infections.

Nationally, a total of new 11,052 Covid-19 cases were recorded over the same period of time.

Yesterday alone, the new infections stood at 1,591, bringing the country’s total cases to 4,513,631.

Malaysia recorded 1,844 new cases on June 3, followed by 1,877 cases (June 2), 1,809 cases (June 1), 1,451 cases (May 31), 1,325 cases (May 30) and 1,155 cases (May 29).

Meanwhile, Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed usage rate for Covid-19 patients was 45 per cent yesterday.

This was much lower than the national rate of 58.6 per cent.

Selangor recorded the highest ICU bed utilisation rate at 79.9 per cent, followed by Klang Valley and Kedah at 74.4 per cent and 71.2 per cent respectively.

Other states and territories that had ICU bed usage rates below the national rate included Perak (56.9 per cent), Melaka (54.9 per cent), Terengganu (53.3 per cent), Sabah (53.2 per cent0, Penang (45.9 per cent), Perlis (36.8 per cent) and Pahang (35 per cent).

Labuan recorded the lowest ICU bed utilisation rate at 28.6 per cent.