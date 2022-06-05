Ismail Sabri: No decision yet on reintroduction of GST

KUALA LUMPUR (June 5): The government is still studying whether to reintroduce the goods and services tax (GST) and has not made a decision yet, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said he did not announce that the government would reinstate GST soon but merely said it was looking into this possibility.

“Many people started jumping when I said ‘not ruling out the possibility’ (of reintroducing GST), but I also said we need to study the negative and positive aspects of it first.

“I did not announce the reintroduction of GST; I just said we will look into it as studies have shown that there is a shortfall of RM30 billion in revenue yearly after we moved from GST to SST (sales and service tax),” he told reporters after launching the World Environment Day celebration at Taman Tugu here today.

In a special interview with Nikkei Asia in Tokyo recently, Ismail Sabri said GST was seen as capable of widening the country’s revenue base, and the government was not ruling out the possibility of reinstating it as an effective way to increase national income and help combat inflation and rising cost of living. – Bernama

