KPDNHEP: Adequate supply of wheat flour

KUALA BERANG (June 5): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) said that the supply of wheat flour in the country is stable and sufficient, said its Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid.

He said, however, for subsidised wheat flour, its production had to be reduced in the market due to the price spike at the global level.

He added that the people should not panic because the supply of basic food in the market thus far was sufficient, but there was a slight increase in prices of between 10 to 30 per cent.

“In terms of supply, it is unaffected… only increase in prices, due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the cost of transportation that rose sharply.

“As for subsidised wheat flour, a special wheat flour for B40 use, the reduction does not affect traders who make roti canai, kuih and so on,” he said after reviewing the Kedai Prihatin Sales program here today.

Meanwhile, Rosol said the government would continue to monitor the price of mixed palm cooking oil in the market even though the product was not included in the list of controlled items.

According to him, consumers can make a report if there are traders who sell the product at an exorbitant price.

He said pure palm cooking oil, sold in one to five-kilogramme bottles, is under the ministry’s control.

“If there are traders found to be selling them more than the ceiling price set, action can be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (AKHAP 2021).

“Also, if there are traders who take excessive profits on the sale of mixed palm cooking oil, the public can make a complaint and we will take action,” he said. – Bernama