Lee Kim Shin: Build stronger SUPP for stronger GPS

MIRI (June 5): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) needs to keep abreast with the changing political scenario in the country and the state, said its deputy president Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He urged members of the second largest component party in the Gabungan Party Sarawak (GPS) to continue their concerted effort and commitment to serve the people.

“We should do our very best to strengthen the support of the people towards our party and GPS.

“A stronger SUPP will help to bring about a stronger GPS,” said Lee, who is also the Senadin branch chairman, when he officiated the flag raising ceremony in conjunction with SUPP’s 63rd anniversary celebration at the branch’s activity hall in Permyjaya yesterday.

The text of Lee’s speech was read by the branch deputy chairman Kapitan Chai Kuen Ming.

Lee, who is also the transport minister, pointed out that a stronger SUPP will ensure Sarawak have a very stable and strong government where the premier and political leaders can focus their heart and minds, time, energy, expertise and resources to build a greater Sarawak for all.

This is also a prerequisite to achieve Sarawak Premier’s transformational strategies and plans for Sarawak to attain high-income status by 2030.

“It is imperative for our party leaders and members to know the party history. Our party is the oldest and also the first political party that was formed in Sarawak.

“At the time of formation, its noble aim was to fight for Sarawak independence from the colonial British government. As a multiracial party fighting for the interests, welfare and well-being of all Sarawakians, SUPP received strong support from the people from all walks of lives and races,” he said as he asked members to reflect on the party’s formation 63 years ago.

He also urged party members to stay united by giving the strongest support to the premier’s untiring effort to regain whatever rights that have been eroded in Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Inter-Governmental Report, the Cobbold Commission Report or other relevant documents.

Lee called on the youth section of the Senadin branch to draw up special focus programmes to attract youths to join the party as well as be engaged with government and non-governmental programmes.