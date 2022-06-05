Lim: Will PM lead movement for Malaysia to be world-class nation through ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ concept?

KUCHING (June 5): A Democratic Action Party (DAP) parliamentarian leader has questioned whether Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will spearhead a movement for Malaysia to be world-class great nation through his ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ concept.

Lim, who is also Iskandar Puteri MP, also wondered if Ismail Sabri’s ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ is the same as the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ of the first three prime ministers Tunku Abdul Rahman, Tun Abdul Razak Hussein and Tun Hussein Onn.

He noted that Ismail Sabri continued to promote the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ concept by calling on the people to put aside all differences and together mobilise their energy in facing challenges as a family yesterday.

He said the prime minister pointed out that the inclusive nature of the concept, which transcended the boundaries of religion, race and ethnicity, was important in the efforts to help the country to recover from the pandemic.

“One question Ismail Sabri has to answer is whether his Keluarga Malaysia is the same as the Keluarga Malaysia of the first three prime ministers.

“The first three prime ministers Tunku Abdul Rahman, Tun Abdul Razak Hussein and Tun Hussein Onn would have been shocked that the nation had deviated from the founding nation-building principles to the extent that there are Cabinet ministers who do not accept the Rukun Negara principles,” he said in a statement today.

Lim further asked what Ismail Sabri is doing to bring back the concept of Keluarga Malaysia as understood by the first three prime ministers.

The DAP veteran also wondered if the prime minister’s Keluarga Malaysia is in conformity with the Islamic concept of “enjoining good and forbidding wrong”.

“Will Ismail Sabri spearhead a movement for Malaysia to be a world-class great nation by returning to the nation-building principles our founding fathers have agreed in the Malaysian Constitution and Rukun Negara – constitutional monarchy, parliamentary democracy, separation of powers, rule of law, good governance, public integrity, respect for human rights and national unity from our multi-racial, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-cultural diversity where there are no first-class and second-class citizens whether based on race, religion or region?” he added.