Malaysian Medical Association to organise cancer fundraiser to support Makna

KUCHING (June 5): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) will organise a cycling trip from Sandakan to Sibu, home to National Cancer Council’s (Makna) headquarters in East Malaysia to raise fund for its activities.

The more than 1,100 km Cycle For Cancer (CFC) 2022 ride will be held from July 15-24.

The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) in a statement yesterday said to reach out to cancer patients, it has pledged support to Makna next month.

Malaysia registered nearly 50,000 cancer cases last year, and this figure is expected to double in 2040, according to MMA.

MMA president Dr Koh Kar Chai said in a statement yesterday that cancer is a devastating illness to both the individual and community.

“It is a long drawn condition that has serious mental, emotional, physical and financial impact,” he stated.

Dr Koh said the funds raised from CFC will go towards providing support for cancer patients in the country.

“We hope through this effort will in some way help improve the quality of life of the many who are affected by the disease,” he said.

To start the ball rolling, Dr Koh said MMA has pledged a donation of RM50,000 to the fund.

Leading the logistics and support crew for CFC is Danny Goh, 56, of Kota Kinabalu who has been fighting stage 4 thyroid cancer since 2016. He is currently on oral chemotherapy, made possible with Makna’s financial support.

Besides driving the lead car, he will also be cycling as much as he can.

Another Makna beneficiary, Zaidi, 57, from Johor, has fought leukemia since 1994 and mouth cancer since 2010.

He will be cycling the full 1,100+km and hopes for everyone’s prayers and support.

Founded in 1994, Makna is one of the biggest associations helping cancer patients and their families in fighting the illness while reducing pain and suffering.

In 2020, RM15 million in aid was disbursed through Makna to nearly 7,000 cancer patients.

The public can do their part by contributing to CFC2022 or participating in the cycling event.

Donations can be made via bank transfer to UOB account under MMA Foundation(1063 0577 41). UOB Swift Code: UOVBMYKL (for international donations) and transaction details: CFC2022 Donation.

All donations are tax deductible (both cash and in kind) and will be channeled to the MMA Foundation.

To participate as a cyclist, sponsor, or volunteer, drop an e-mail to cfc2022@mma.org.my.

For details, visit www.mma.org.my/cycle-for-cancer-2022/ or call Rafikah on 03-4041 1375 (ext 113) Mondays to Fridays, 9am to 6pm.