Matu district to have at least three annual festivals, says Juanda

MUKAH (June 5): Matu district will have at least three annual festivals, said Deputy Minister of Integrity and Ombudsman Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya.

He said among the proposed festivals are Pesta Sekiu and Matu Regatta.

“We can’t put together all the programmes in Pesta Matu 2022 at once, we will plan the next festivals,” he said during the opening ceremony of Pesta Matu 2022 on Saturday night in Pekan Matu.

He said among the specialties and uniqueness of Matu district is ‘sekiu’ oil. It is one of the special products that is only found in Matu and also has a high value among the residents.

Apart from that, he said the locals in Matu are also no stranger to boats or regatta as the area has many rivers and tributaries.

Therefore, he believed that organising such events will benefit the residents economically, besides helping to promote the attractions in Matu district to the visitors.

Also present were Mukah acting Resident Shafrie Saili and Matu District officer cum organising chairman Wan Hipni Wan Mohamad.