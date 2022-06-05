Ministry strives to tackle corruption among youths, says Ahmad Faizal

IPOH (June 5): The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) is striving to tackle corruption and abuse of power among youths said it Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said this was following the data released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) that a total of 275 youths including those working in government agencies and students of institutions of higher learning (IPT) were arrested for corruption offences between 2020 and June 3 this year.

Ahmad Faizal said one of the efforts taken was organising programmes to increase young people’s awareness of corruption issues.

“This awareness should not only be inculcated at the ministry level, but also among school students.

“Corruption is like a disease and it can involve anyone regardless of race and religion,” he said when met by reporters after launching the Kinta district-level Malaysia Sports League (MSL) 2022 at X Park Sunway City, here today.

Yesterday, MACC deputy chief commissioner (prevention) Datuk Seri Norazlan Mohd Razali said a total of 275 youths aged between 18 and 30 were arrested for corruption offences from 2020 to June 3, 2022, involving 231 men and 44 women.

During the same period, a total of 151 youth were charged in court, involving 11 individuals aged 18 to 23 and 140 individuals aged 24 to 30, of which 85 of them were found guilty.

Among the offences were giving and accepting bribes, Norazlan added.

Earlier, Ahmad Faizal said the MSL 2022 programme was implemented to inculcate sports culture among the community. – Bernama