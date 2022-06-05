Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries after accident in Kota Samarahan

KOTA SAMARAHAN (June 5): A female motorcyclist succumbed to her injuries after being involved in an accident at KM13 Jalan Kota Samarahan-Mambong here Sunday morning.

According to Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Sudirman Kram, the 23-year-old female rider identified as Vong Suh Eng from Kampung Sebangkoi, Serian was killed while trying to avoid a bus that stopped in front of her.

He said before the accident, which happened around 7.40am, Vong was said to have ridden from 15th Mile in Siburan heading towards Kota Samarahan.

“The victim at that time was said to have been moving straight and was trying to avoid a bus that stopped in front of her before falling into the opposite lane and was hit by a car coming from the opposite direction,” Sudirman said in a statement.

He added the victim suffered serious head injuries and was confirmed dead by paramedics present at the scene.

The driver of the car which crashed into the victim did not suffer any injuries.

“During the incident, the weather was drizzling and the road was wet,” Sudirman further explained.

The case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.