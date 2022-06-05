Muhyiddin denies claiming majority support to be PM again

KUALA LUMPUR (June 5): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today denied that he claimed to have obtained majority support among Parliament lawmakers to take on the role as prime minister again.

This is after Parti Warisan Sabah president Tan Sri Shafie Apdal was quoted as saying that Muhyiddin sought his help to become prime minister again, and that he had the support of 119 MPs, enough to claim a simple majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Instead, Muhyiddin said what actually transpired was an unofficial discussion with non-Barisan Nasional (BN) and Opposition politicians, who had met him after the Johor state election.

“I’d like to stress that I have never informed or confirmed that I obtained majority support from the members of the Parliament. This accusation is untrue,” he said in a statement today.

Muhyiddin, who is Perikatan Nasional chairman, made no reference to Shafie’s claims in his statement.

Muhyiddin said his discussions with other parties were about the possible formation of electoral pacts to defeat BN at the coming general elections, while also aimed at avoiding a multi-cornered fight that would benefit BN as observed from the Johor and Melaka state elections.

“Many thought the best way to head into GE15 is to have a one-on-one fight with BN.

“BN’s victory in those states was simply because the votes for non-BN parties were split,” he said, adding that he had received the mandate from Bersatu’s supreme council to enter into such discussions.

He also stressed that he took an open-minded approach and Bersatu’s door is still open for non-BN parties for the best formula to face GE15.

“This electoral pact must be based on a common agenda to ensure that Malaysia does not return to the control of the kleptocratic group that currently controls the BN party.

“I believe the majority of the people reject kleptocracy and an effort must be made to prevent BN from returning to full power in the country,” he added. — Malay Mail