Online Dragon Boat Festival dialogue with China fosters closer ties

KUCHING (June 5): Three Teochew organisations in Kuching held an online Dragon Boat Festival friendship and interaction dialogue with counterparts in China recently.

In a statement yesterday, Kuching Teochew Association, Kuching Teokhiaw Club and Sarawak Teochew Sim Clan Association said the dialogue themed ‘My Hometown Rice Dumplings with Fragrance of Two Cities’ in cooperation with the Overseas Chinese Affairs Bureau of Chao’an District Government, Chaozhou City in China, and Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese in Chao’an District, provided an opportunity to discuss Dragon Boat Festival in both countries.

During the dialogue which included a Teochew association from Johor, the local Teochew community here and China had the opportunity to share customs, tradition and culture to better understand each other.

Women from Kuching Teochew Association demonstrated the making of ‘zongzi’ or more popularly known locally as ‘bak chang’ ala Sarawak style, with glutinous rice stuffed with ‘sambal’ filling wrapped with large pandan leaves, while representatives from the other associations and club here each demonstrated their version of this traditional Chinese dumpling.

From China, the Chao’an side demonstrated how authentic traditional Teochew ‘zongzi’ is made.