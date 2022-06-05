PICKids: 72.2 pct of children in Sarawak fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUCHING (June 5): A total of 206,556 or 72.2 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Sarawak have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as of yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, Sarawak continued to lead the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) and the full vaccination rate doubled the national rate.

At the national level, a total of 1,198,092 or 33.7 per cent of children have been fully immunised.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, 94 per cent or 271,958 of them in Sarawak have been administered two vaccine doses.

This was slightly above the national rate of 93.7 per cent, which translated into 2,915,483 fully vaccinated adolescents across the country.

In terms of total population, a total of 2,360,646 or 83.6 per cent of individuals across Sarawak have been fully vaccinated, while 1,571,855 or 55.6 per cent individuals have been given the booster doses.

This was slightly higher than the national rate of 83 per cent, which translated into 27,091,939 fully immunised individuals in Malaysia.

Nationally, a total of 16,105,039 or 49.3 per cent of individuals have been administered the booster doses.

To date, a total of 6,399,605 vaccine doses have been dispensed throughout Sarawak, while at the national level, such total stood at 70,981,503.

Yesterday alone, a total of 923 vaccine doses were administered to individuals across the state.

Of these, 69 were first doses, followed by 811 second doses and 43 booster doses.

Nationally, a total of 7,512 vaccine doses were given to individuals yesterday.

Of the total, 1,124 were first doses, followed by 5,585 second doses and 803 booster doses.