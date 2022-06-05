Kukusan rep Rina Jainal joins Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah, says party president

KOTA KINABALU (June 5): Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (Harapan) president Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah announced today that Kukusan assemblywoman Rina Jainal has decided to join the party.

Rina, who is formerly from Parti Warisan (Warisan), said she has resigned from all of her posts as Wirawati Kalabakan chief and vice central Wirawati chief with immediate effect.

“I chose to join Harapan as I believe we can bring more development to Tawau. The party is focused and works for the people in Tawau,” said Rina during a press conference.

Rina said that Liew is someone that she looks up to.

