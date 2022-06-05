Rina’s decision to quit Warisan inevitable, says Shafie

KOTA BELUD (June 5): Kukusan assemblywoman Rina Jainal’s decision to quit Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) is inevitable but it has not affected the party’s machinery in Kalabakan.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal said the support and machinery at the grassroots remained strong to face the 15th General Election (GE15).

“I was made to understand that she has signed a document. I do not know what the document is and I do not know what she gains from this but it is inevitable.

“However, her action will not affect the grassroots of Warisan Kalabakan,” he said when met after officiating at Warisan’s Kaamatan Festival open house at Dewan Kadamaian Square Taginambur here on Sunday.

He was asked to comment on Rina quitting Warisan to join Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (Harapan) on Sunday.

Rina has also resigned from all of her posts in Warisan namely the Wirawati Kalabakan chief and Wirawati vice central chief with immediate effect.

Her decision to join Harapan was announced by party president Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah in a press conference on Sunday.

Shafie said there have been various attempts to weaken Warisan but the party remained strong.

“The general election is near and I believe the people know how much Warisan leaders have sacrificed previously to bring change to Malaysia and Sabah.”

He said Malaysia must be brave in replacing weak leaders who only cared more about forming alliances than livelihood issues.

He said forming political camps here and there was an unhealthy practice that could cause political instability.

“The problems people face such as the prices of goods should be resolved first, as opposed to establishing alliances that has resulted in the economic slowdown.”

Come the next general election, Shafie urged the people to make drastic changes in the national leadership to put Malaysia back on the right track.

He said Malaysians, especially Sabahans, must be willing to sacrifice and fight for the rights and future of their next generation.

He pointed out that Warisan aspired to build a united country irrespective of culture, race and religion.

For instance, he said Kaamatan was not only celebrated by Kadazan, Dusun and Murut, but also all races in Sabah and Malaysia.

He added that the people had been promised development if they voted for Barisan Nasional (BN) but Sabah still lagged behind other states.

Hence, he hoped that Sabahans would realize that sacrifice was necessary for the future of the next generations in the state.

Shafie, who is also a former chief minister of Sabah, said he wanted a united nation and that was the reason Warisan spread its wings to West Malaysia.

Despite being an opposition, he said Warisan was not a small party in Malaysia.

In fact, he said Warisan has more state and parliamentary seats compared to Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), MIC and MCA.

“Our direction is clear. Warisan is a party for all races and we require unity to change the government.”

He urged the people to support Warisan in the next general election.