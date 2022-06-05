Sabahan fashion designers’ creativity praised

KOTA KINABALU (June 5): Sabahan fashion designers’ creativity to incorporate elements of the state’s diverse indigenous cultures into their designs is laudable.

Tourism, Culture, and Environment Assistant Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said individuals who have an interest in fashion have a responsibility to help preserve culture.

“Sabah is home to more than 40 distinct ethnic groups, each of which has its distinctive traditional attire and embroidery styles.

“Our fashion enthusiasts can use these as a source of inspiration to create a one-of-a-kind modern and contemporary apparel. This is how we can arouse curiosity and keep the tradition alive by presenting stories about our history and heritage through clothing,” he said.

Joniston, who also chairs the Sabah Tourism Board, made the remarks on Saturday during the A Night of Cultural Fashion event, which was held in connection with the Buvazoi Tavantang or Mr Kaamatan 2022 competition.

The event served as a platform for local fashion designers to demonstrate their talents in creating contemporary formal wear for men that retained a sense of tradition.

The modern contemporary outfits specially tailored for the occasion were worn by 45 participants of the Bubazoi Tavantang.

Joniston urged local designers to maintain their inventiveness and to create a notion of contemporary traditional apparel that can compete with the fashion sector outside of Sabah.

“It is our desire that contemporary designs of Sabah’s traditional features would be on exhibit not only in the country but also overseas,” he said, encouraging designers to continue showcasing new ideas in the field of fashion that can be applied in the future.

Also present were Deputy Permanent Secretary II of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Environment Alicia Sion; Sabah Cultural Board General Manager Mackey Apison; and Mr Kaamatan 2022 Committee chairman Casey Jovial.